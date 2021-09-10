NEWPORT council workers are digging up the immediate area around the sinkhole on Cromwell Road to determine what has caused it.
Residents may have been alarmed by posts on social media showing that the sinkhole had significantly grown in size.
However, they need not worry as the council has clarified this is the result of work being done to find the root cause of the issue.
- The arrival of a new baby is always a happy time for every family. Share the good news with us and our readers by clicking here to submit information and pictures.
Cromwell Road remains closed to traffic as a sinkhole in the middle of the road was discovered earlier this week.
Newport Bus has taken to social media to explain that the closure of the road has resulted in delays.
St Joseph's High School has also informed parents that their school bus route has been disrupted.
There is still no news from the council as to when the road will be reopened.
READMORE:
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment