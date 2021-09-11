FRESH plans to build a 5G mast on a ‘busy’ route to a school in Ponthir have been submitted to Torfaen council – but concern has been voiced the application is “essentially the same” as one which was previously refused.

Telecommunications company CK Hutchison Networks, which operates the mobile service provider Three, previously had an application for a mast on School Close in Ponthir refused by the county borough council.

Planning chiefs said the development would result in an ‘unacceptable’ narrowing of the highway “on a busy junction that serves as a safe route to school”.

They also said the mast would have “an unacceptably dominant appearance” on the area due to a lack of screening.

A new application submitted to the council claims these concerns have been “robustly addressed” with a reduction in height of the mast from 20 to 15-metres.

But Cllr Huw Bevan, who represents Ponthir ward, has called for an alternative location to be considered.

“I can’t understand why they have submitted essentially the same planning application which was refused, at the same location,” he said.

“I think the only adjustment they have made is the height of the mast.

“Some people welcome it because the mobile phone coverage needs improving in the area.

“But the proximity of it being close to the school and the nursery is a major concern to a lot of people.”

The mast would be located within 200-metres of Ponthir Church School and Seren Fach Nursery.

A planning statement says the mast would be located on “a wide stretch of pavement” at School Close, benefitting from screening provided by surrounding trees and streetlights.

“It is accepted the scheme would qualify as a visual change but any perceived harm would be materially outweighed by the tangible benefits the development would bring in terms of enhanced digital services to residents, businesses and visitors alike,” a planning statement says.

It also says the height of the mast has been “kept down to the absolute minimum” to provide the required coverage.

The scheme promises to improve 5G coverage in the Ponthir area, with options for the location of the mast said to be “extremely limited”.

The application – which will be assessed by Torfaen council – says the proposed location offers “the optimum solution” in terms of planning and 5G coverage.

MORE NEWS: