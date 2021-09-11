TODAY marks the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in America.
We dug into our archive to find pictures of how the shocking events were marked in Gwent.
See a full gallery of pictures above.
More of our coverage marking the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks:
- 9/11 attacks 20 years on: How it was covered at the time
- 9/11: Your memories from 20 years ago
- 9/11 attack: Twin Towers September 11, 2001 in pictures
- 9/11 attack timeline - how the 9/11 terror attacks unfolded
- 9/11 attack: Remember the 67 UK victims 20 years on
- 9/11: The video which shows why people will 'never forget'
- 9/11 attack: How September 11 changed airport security
- 9/11: Tony Blair's statement 20 years ago that confirmed war
- 9/11 attack: Josephine Harris and the miracle of Stairwell B
- 9/11 attack: 10 facts about September 11, 2001
- Afghanistan: A timeline of the war after the 9/11 attacks
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.