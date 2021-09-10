GWENT'S health board has said there are "no immediate plans" to introduce stricter visitor restrictions at hospitals in the region, as cases of Covid-19 continue to increase.

However, the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (ABUHB) has not ruled out changing the rules in the future if the increase continues.

Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board, which operates hospitals in Merthyr Tydfil, Bridgend, Llantrisant, Rhondda Cynon Taf and Bridgend, suspended all visiting to general wards this week.

Starting starting today, September 10, visiting will only be allowed in a limited number of circumstances.

ABUHB said they will not be following suit at this moment in time.

A health board spokesman said: “It is important to note that while we may have eased restrictions on Hospital visiting, these restrictions were never lifted completely.

"We have no immediate plans to increase our visiting restrictions at this time, although we are closely monitoring the situation in our Health Board area.

“The safety of our patients and staff is our main priority as we continue to operate through this ongoing pandemic, and it is essential that we prevent the spread of the virus within our Hospitals.

"Local people can play their part in protecting our patients, staff and our NHS by receiving their vaccination, wearing facemasks where appropriate, maintaining social distancing and avoiding poorly ventilated areas.”

The latest figures from Public Health Wales show that there has been 426 new cases of Covid-19 in Gwent and 2,467 cases in Wales overall.

Caerphilly (91.7) and Blaenau Gwent (83.0) both have higher cases per 100,000 people than the Welsh average (76.6).

Despite restrictions lifting recently, people should take precautions to limit the spread of the virus whenever they can.