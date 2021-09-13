FRESHERS Week is approaching for many students across the UK as a new semester begins at universities and colleges.

There’ll be many events to go to before lectures start, but another benefit of this time is the discounts students can save on many items.

If you want to save a bit of money on food and drink especially you can certainly make the most of it.

Apps from UNiDAYS, to Student Beans to VoucherCodes, all offer plenty of options.

You have to sign up to these apps to access the discounts, which come in the form of a code you can use at restaurants and food delivery apps.

Here’s a list of all the discounts you can get for food and drink from the various apps

What food and drink discounts are available during Freshers Week?





Papa John’s

If ordering online you can get 33 per cent off your order if you meet the minimum delivery spend.

This discount can be found through Student Beans.

Dominos

It’s possible to get 30 per cent off orders over £25 over at VoucherCodes.

Additionally, if you order online with the UNiDAYS student discount, you can get 35% off your Dominos takeaway.

Pizza Express

Continuing on the pizza theme, you can get 30 per cent off your meal at Pizza Express on VoucherCodes and on UNiDAYS.

This can only be done from Sunday to Thursday though.

McDonald’s

On Student Beans you can get a free cheeseburger, mayo chicken or McFlurry when you order any extra value or wrap meal in store.

Greggs

Student Beans also help out for getting a free item at Greggs.

You’ll be able to get a free sausage roll, vegan sausage roll or sweet treat when you buy any cold sandwich deal.

Zizzi

The pizza deals never end!

Zizzi are also offering a 30 per cent off food deal from Sunday-Thursday with the UNiDAYS discount code.

KFC

Chicken might be more your fancy, and Voucher Codes can offer £10 off your first UberEats order at KFC.

Over on Student Beans you can get a free snack box original recipe when you spend £3 on the app.

Deliveroo

VoucherCodes are offering £5 first orders over £15 on UberEats.

UberEats

You can get to know your new flatmates over a takeaway thanks to the Uber Eats £15 off your first order discount, the code for which can be found on UNiDAYS.

Carluccio’s

You get can a 20 per cent discount for indoor dining at Carluccio’s on Voucher Codes.

M&S

Student life can be busy so UNiDAYS have a code for 25 per cent off the M&S food On the Move range, including sandwiches, wraps and rolls.

VoucherCodes also offer an M&S deal, with a free £5 voucher with an order over £65 at the shop.

Iceland

An exclusive deal that runs out in 17 days at the time of writing sees you get £4 off a £50 spend for new customers at Iceland.

You can use this at the checkout with your Student Beans account.

Franco Manca

Back on the pizza front the chain is offering a special pizza and soft drink bundle for students with a UNiDAYS code.

Krispy Kreme

If you fancy some doughnuts then you can get a 20 per cent discount for Krispy Kreme on Voucher Codes.

Subway

It’s an easy option for lunch, and you can get 10 per cent off your first order for it on UberEats thanks to Voucher Codes.

Bella Italia

Students can get 30 per cent off your Bella Italia bill in store from Mondays to Thursdays using the UNiDAYS code.

Pasta Evangelists

And the Italian food doesn't stop there - Pasta Evangelists is offering a 30% discount via UNiDAYS on their artisan recipe kits, as well as a free cocktail, when your order online.

Foodhub

On VoucherCodes you can get 20 per cent off your first order in Foodhub if you are a new registration.

Hello Fresh

If you fancy eating in, why not use the 10% Hello Fresh discount from UNiDAYS to get a food box delivered straight to your door.

Las Iguanas

Las Iguanas is another chain offering a 30% discount from Sunday-Thursday with the UNiDAYS code.

YO! Sushi

VoucherCodes are offering 20 per cent off at YO! Sushi.

Chiquito

If you fancy some Mexican food then VoucherCodes can help you out with Chiquito.

You can get 25 per cent off there.

Lyre's

If you fancy a non-alcoholic spirit, you can get 15 per cent off at Lyre's with the student discount available on the UNiDAYS app.

Shake Shack

It's buy one, get one free on burgers at Shake Shack with their code for students on UNiDAYS.

The Real Greek

The Real Greek is offering a 25 per cent student discount this month in restaurants, with the code available on UNiDAYS.

Skinny Food

Student Beans will be able to give you a 20 per cent off at the Skinny Food Co. online.