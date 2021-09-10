THE stars of 1990s film Twin Town have reunited for a new film written and shot during the pandemic, which will get a red carpet premier at Parc y Scarlets tonight (Friday).

La Cha Cha from Kevin Allen, the director of Twin Town, was filmed on the Gower Peninsula.

Described as a “counterculture romantic comedy with a big heart”, the film tells the story of a woman who inherits a campsite populated with eccentric elderly residents, which is in financial difficulties and who turns to smuggling pharmaceutical contraband to raise funds to save it.

The director came up with the idea during lockdown after his film school shut down.

Director Kevin Allen Picture: Keri Beal

Kevin Allen said: “I had a huge hole in my world so I wrote a film, then set about casting, then prepping a full feature production all under lockdown, to film as soon as we could.

“I’m amazed at the brilliant cast, crew and local suppliers who came together to creatively collaborate on what I hope is a very special film."

La Cha Cha reunites stars of Twin Town including twins Rhys and Llyr Ifans, Dougray Scott, Keith Allen, Will Thomas, Boyd Clack, Di Botcher, Sue Roderick, and Sion Tudor Owen, with Mark Thomas again providing the film score.

As well as the stars of Twin Town, the film also features Melanie Walters from Gavin & Stacey, and Ruby and Sonny Ashbourne Serkis, the children of actor/director Andy Serkis, who starred as Gollum in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Tamzin Malleson, and the film's lead Liam Hourican, whose credits include The IT Crowd and The Tracey Ullman Show.

It also stars Game of Thrones actor and Keith Allen’s son, Alfie Allen.

Dooty Davies (Alfie Allen) Picture: Matthew Eynon

The Scarlets rugby team also feature and provide a fireworks display for the finale and will host the premiere at their Parc Y Scarlets Stadium in Llanelli tonight (Friday, September 10).

Scarlets fan Keith Allen said: “It's great the premiere is being held at Parc y Scarlets. I much prefer rugby to football any day of the week. So it was brilliant getting to meet Phil Bennett, Alun Wyn Jones and Sean Fitzpatrick and the rest of them during this film.”

Alun Wyn Jones, James Hook and MMA fighter John Phillps Picture: Keri Beal

The film goes on general release on Friday, September 17 and will be showing at cinemas across Wales including Brynamman cinema, Vue, Odeon and Cross Hands.