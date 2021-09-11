TWO brothers have been found guilty of illegal fishing charges after they were spotted by a local angler.

Carlos and Dimitri Davies were netted by police who were alerted after a keen angler spotted the duo fishing on a south Powys river in January of this year. The fisherman knew the brothers were not members of the local angling club, who hold the fishing rights, and that they were fishing out of season.

The brothers were found guilty at Cardiff Magistrates' Court of illegal fishing charges on July 2 after a joint investigation between Natural Resources Wales (NRW), Brecon Angling Society and Dyfed Powys Police.

The Davies brothers, from Brecon, were spotted fishing the River Usk in the town by the local angler, who knew they were not members of Brecon Angling Society. The angler contacted an enforcement officer at NRW who, with the support of a police officer, relayed the information to Dyfed Powys Police in Brecon. Officers were dispatched to the scene and subsequent enquires led to the men being detained within 30 minutes.

Cardiff Magistrates' Court found both men guilty of the charges and they were each fined a total of £264 which included compensation, costs and a victim surcharge.

Paul Frodsham, an enforcement officer with NRW, said: “The efficient way in which this offence was dealt with was only possible due to close cooperation between Brecon Angling Society, Dyfed Powys Police and NRW.

“A local angler reported the incident, Dyfed Powys Police responded immediately to investigate and detain, and we served the papers to the perpetrators and took them to court. We all had an essential role to play and we are grateful to everyone involved.”

A Brecon Angling Society spokesperson said: “Brecon Angling Society are grateful for the vigilance of the local angling community and the swift action from NRW and Dyfed Powys Police in attending and resolving this matter.”

A Dyfed Powys Police statement added: “Our officers attended to assist the NRW officer while he dealt with people who had been identified as being involved in the illegal fishing.

“As a result of excellent communication between all parties – officers, NRW and local bailiffs – we were able to achieve this successful result to combat illegal fishing on the River Usk in Brecon.”

NRW is committed to working with partners to protect the rivers of Wales. Anyone who spots illegal fishing taking place can call NRW’s incident line on 0300 065 3000.

MORE NEWS: