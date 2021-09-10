AFTER dolphins were spotted in the Cleddau estuary, which are believed to be the rarely seen Risso's species of dolphin, a family caught a glimpse of the marine visitors passing by on camera.
The dolphins were spotted deep in the Cleddau estuary, between Neyland and Pembroke Dock, far from where usual sightings of Risso's are which is out in the open sea.
Caz Allibone and her family were in Neyland when the dolphins passed by, and managed to catch them on video.
