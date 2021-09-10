TWO Asian elephants will be joining crowds of well wishers to greet the Motoron Cymru fund-raising team at the Skanda Vale Community, near Llandysul, this Saturday, September 11.
Led by Bob Gledhill and his family, the team will have cycled some 60 miles from Pen y Fan in the Brecon Beacons in order to present a cheque for £33,889.36 to the multi-faith community and hospice.
The money was raised following the Motoron Cymru challenge, which saw fund raisers climb Wales’ three highest peaks, cycling between each one, over one weekend in July.
Part of the funds have also been donated to the 'My Name'5 Doddie Foundation', set up by former Scottish rugby international, Doddie Weir, to fund research into cures for Motor Neurone Disease (MND).
Bob Gledhill, his wife, vet, Dr Lowri Davies, and son, Will, who live in Rhyd-ar-gaeau, near Carmarthen, launched the challenge after Bob was diagnosed with MND, a life-shortening illness, last autumn.
The family has a long-standing association with Skanda Vale, as Lowri cares for the centre's many animals, which include two Asian elephants.
