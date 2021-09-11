NEWPORT County AFC totted up another point on their League Two travels after a 2-2 draw with early pace-setters Harrogate.

The Exiles led twice in the first half through Scot Bennett and Robbie Willmott but were twice pegged back by Jack Muldoon and Luke Armstrong.

The second half was less eventful and County left Wetherby Road with something to show for their efforts, an excellent point against a side in form.

Here are the talking points from the draw in Yorkshire…

DEFENSIVE WOBBLES

Manager Michael Flynn was content yet furious at the first-half performance of his defence (read his post-match reaction: HERE).

Captain Matty Dolan paid the price for that when taken off at the break with the Exiles going from a defensive three to a flat four.

County failed to deal with long balls at Mansfield, were a rabble at Salford, did not cope with giant Leyton Orient striker Harry Smith and then let the lead slip twice with poor goals at Harrogate.

The two wins of the campaign at Oldham and Tranmere were earned with clean sheets but every single defender has had their dodgy moments in the opening weeks of the season.

Collectively they need to up their game, whether in a three with wing-backs or flat four.

CELEBRATION: Robbie Willmott headed County 2-1 up

ATTACKING THREAT

It is impossible to truly judge County’s attacking methods given that they have played five of their six games away from home.

They haven’t dominated possession and built from the back as they did last season when Josh Sheehan pulled the strings, but that’s natural given that they are not only gelling after a summer of change but doing it on the road.

What is encouraging is the amount of players that Flynn has to play off the frontman, whether it’s Alex Fisher, Timmy Abraham or (hopefully soon-to-be-fit) Courtney Baker-Richardson leading the line.

Robbie Willmott has started the campaign well, Swansea prospect Ollie Cooper has been lively and Aston Villa loanee Finn Azaz has lovely feet and good vision.

In time we will hopefully see the same from Jake Cain, while Jermaine Hylton, Lewis Collins and Kevin Ellison will want to prove their worth.

The Exiles don’t appear to have their man to hit double figures but they could share the goals around.

GLORIOUS: County and Harrogate tussle on a lovely evening in Yorkshire

LONG THROWS

County grabbed a point against Leyton Orient thanks to a throw-in that was launched into the box, headed on by Mickey Demetriou and flicked in by Dom Telford.

Missiles were influential in both goals against Harrogate, with one winning the corner for Bennett’s opener and Willmott’s second came from recycled ball after a throw.

County aren’t quite at Ben Tozer levels but they have a valuable weapon and plenty of players with the ability to hurl the ball in.

Manager Michael Flynn has recently complained about sharing their Spytty Park training base with others but it does present the chance for a competition in Newport Harriers’ throwing cage.

Cameron Norman, Demetriou, Priestley Farquharson and Aaron Lewis all possess lengthy throws and while County might like to play some neat stuff, the ability to get the ball into the six-yard box is invaluable.

UNUSED: Dom Telford got ready but then had to sit back on the bench

OPTIONS GALORE

Flynn said at his pre-match media session on Thursday that he wishes he was still allowed to use five substitutes, an increase that was temporarily allowed in 2020/21 because of coronavirus.

A day later his point was proved after he was frustrated in his efforts to freshen up and potentially turn a point into three.

First Dom Telford was getting ready to come on when Cameron Norman went down, forcing a rethink and the introduction of right-back Aaron Lewis.

Then Jake Cain took off his bib to make his EFL debut for the Exiles only for Alex Fisher to suffer cramp and Timmy Abraham to instead come on to lead the line in the closing stage.

Flynn has a big squad and he will have to be even more careful when managing it because of the limitations of game time now that it’s only three subs allowed.

Cain has arrived from Liverpool and there must be an element of ‘use it or lose it’ regarding the loanee, who will get sent elsewhere if the minutes don’t come.

It’s a tricky balance for managers to keep a squad happy when trying to marry consistency of selection with providing opportunities.

You could argue that County’s squad is a couple of players too large, although injuries are sure to happen in the coming weeks and months.