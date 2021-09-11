THE Usk Show made its return to the agricultural calendar today with even the sun making an appearance after a few days of unsettled weather.
After the last year's event was called off due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, crowds flocked to the showground, just outside the town, to see all manner of countryside attractions - from horseriding displays, livestock and machinery to axe demonstrations and even motorcycle stunts.
Grey clouds dominated the skies in the early part of this morning, cautious punters clutching their jackets - just in case.
However, it proved to be a scorcher - with ice cream vendors (and the gin and tonic booth) doing a roaring trade.
After the disappointment of last year's cancelled event, visitors were eager to pack their day with as much fare as possible.
Such was the interest in the show, Usk and the surrounding roads were brought to a standstill for much of the morning.
Crowds were particularly drawn to the demonstrations of axes and chainsaws, high-flying motorcycle stunts, horseriding and the slightly more left-field ferret display.
The chance to get up close to the show's four legged stars was also a hit with punters young and old.
Show Committe member Keith Mayo said: "Today would not have been possible without the hard work of our event manager Nia Osborne.
"I must also give a huge thanks to our wonderful army of volunteers."
