AN ONLINE art therapy group set up last year to support survivors of sexual violence during the pandemic has been given a chance to exhibit their work.

The exhibition will form part of a display to mark the launch of the TogetherWORKS community space in Caldicot, Monmouthshire.

The group started meeting over Zoom last autumn, as part of the online support offered by Horizon sexual violence services – a Gwent-wide project delivered by Cyfannol Women’s Aid with grant funding from The National Lottery Community Fund.

Since then, eight courses have been delivered online, with all the artwork created in participants’ homes and only shared virtually until now.

The art sessions have been led by Swansea-based artist, Lisa Burkl, with support from Horizon’s Participation and Outreach Worker, Rachel Nye.

The groups gave participants opportunities to reconnect with other people and themselves; something that can be particularly challenging following traumatic life events.

Participation and Outreach Worker, Rachel Nye said: “The sessions were cathartic, enlightening, uplifting and fun – reclaiming our laughter and connecting with others has been a powerful experience and the journey through the lifetime of each of the groups was as important as the beautiful keepsakes we now have as reminders of the time spent together.”

Director of Horizon Support Services, Sally Howells said: “The first course was a leap of faith for everyone involved.

"All the groups have been a resounding success, with incredible feedback which demonstrates the power of art to bring together people with shared experiences, build confidence, improve wellbeing and support individual journeys.”

The artwork was unveiled at the TogetherWORKS community space in Caldicot, Monmouthshire at their launch day on September 8, and will remain on display throughout September, to be enjoyed by all those accessing the centre.