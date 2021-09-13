A NEWPORT father has spoken of his relief after the beep on a pelican crossing outside a primary school in the city was reinstated.

The crossing, near High Cross Primary, had been silent for some time.

Father-of-two James Moss raised safety concerns over the effectiveness of the crossing.

"It was completely silent," he said.

"I was very concerned that it was only a matter of time before an accident occurred due to the lack of any audible notification for children that it is safe to cross the road.

"I did not feel that this was a risk worth taking."

He called on Newport City Council to reintroduce a "fairly loud audible beeping sound simultaneously with the appearance of the green man".

"This would better safeguard the rights and welfare of children and young people," he said.

Mr Moss said that he received a reply from the council stating that the crossing was appropriate for disabled pedestrians due to the tactile cone which was already in place.

However, he argued that the lack of a beeping sound "failed to take into account the needs and rights of children".

"The Pelican crossing further up the very same road does have the audible beeping sound," he said.

Mr Moss subsequently liaised with Cllr Matthew Evans and acting headteacher at High Cross Primary School, Rajvi Glasbrook Griffiths.

"They both agreed that it would be a good idea, on children's health and safety grounds, to install the audible beep," he said.

On the morning of Monday, September 6, Mr Moss found to his relief that the beep had been reinstalled at the crossing.

"This is a great result for all school children at High Cross Primary School," he said.

Newport City Council were contacted for comment.