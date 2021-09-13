Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.
Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.
Harrison Joseph David Williams was born on August 20, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 13oz, of Pontnewydd, Cwmbran. His parents are Simon Williams and Laura Magor. His big brother is Oliver (13). Laura said: "Harrison is our longed-for rainbow baby and is as perfect as we imagined."
Kylie-maye Jones-Pearse arrived on September 3, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lbs 11oz. She is the first child of Danielle Jones and Nathaniel Pearse, of Pontnewynydd, Pontypool.
