THE latest Covid-19 stats from Public Health Wales show that there have been eight new deaths in Wales.

This puts the toll at 5,734 according to Public Health Wales data.

Caerphilly has the most amount of new cases in Gwent, with 169 positive tests being recorded.

Meanwhile, Monmouthshire has the lowest amount of new cases in all of Wales with 36 positive tests.

Monmouthshire (38.1) also has the lowest amount of cases per 100,000 people in all of Wales.

There have been 406 new cases in Gwent overall and 2,272 in all of Wales.

Cases by area:

  • Swansea - 230
  • Carmarthenshire - 201
  • Cardiff - 192
  • Neath Port Talbot - 190
  • Rhondda Cynon Taf - 175
  • Caerphilly - 169
  • Vale of Glamorgan - 92
  • Bridgend - 90
  • Newport - 84
  • Conwy - 79
  • Denbighshire - 72
  • Torfaen - 71
  • Pembrokeshire - 70
  • Ceredigion - 67
  • Gwynedd - 61
  • Powys - 61
  • Merthyr Tydfil - 60
  • Anglesey - 58
  • Wrexham - 52
  • Blaenau Gwent - 46
  • Monmouthshire - 36

Unknown location - nine

Resident outside Wales - 45