A SMALL group of protestors have positioned themselves on a busy Newport roundabout to voice concerns about plans for so-called vaccine passports.

The group were holding placards and wearing t-shirts emblazoned with slogans such as 'I do not consent' and equating the introduction of vaccine regulations to the apartheid regime in South Africa.

The protestors, who gathered at around lunchtime today (Sunday, September 12), had come out in opposition to plans for vaccine passports.

However, this morning, following a backlash from Tory MPs, the Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the idea had been scrapped for the time being.

He told the BBC’s The Andrew Marr Show: “I’ve never liked the idea of saying to people you must show your papers or something to do what is just an everyday activity, but we were right to properly look at it.

“We’ve looked at it properly and whilst we should keep it in reserve as a potential option, I’m pleased to say that we will not be going ahead with plans for vaccine passports.”

One of the protesters in Newport this Sunday afternoon urged people to "do their own research" regarding the coronavirus vaccine itself.

In the UK more than 34 million people have been vaccinated and this has already prevented many cases and more than ten thousand deaths from COVID-19.

Here are the latest figures for how the vaccine rollout is going in Newport:

Four in five adults in Newport have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, figures reveal.

Public Health Wales data shows 106,009 people aged 18 and over have been given both doses of a vaccine up to September 23 – 81 per cent of the area's age group.

They make up part of the 111,149 people who have been given at least one jab – 85 per cent of the over-18 population.

Figures on second doses for each age group in Newport show:

18 to 29 – 16,366 administered (66 per cent)

30 to 39 – 18,281 administered (72 per cent)

40 to 49 – 17,160 administered (80 per cent)

50 to 54 – 9,904 administered (86 per cent)

55 to 59 – 10,008 administered (89 per cent)

60 to 64 – 8,476 administered (91 per cent)

65 to 69 – 6,962 administered (94 per cent)

70 to 74 – 6,957 administered (95 per cent)

75 to 79 – 5,176 administered (96 per cent)

80 and over – 6,719 administered (95 per cent)

Across Wales, 2.2 million people have had both doses, 84 per cent of the over-16 population, and 2.4 million (90 per cent) have had at least one dose.

The rates have been updated using recently released 2020 mid-year population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

Vaccinations are being given at 546 locations across Wales, including at 360 GP surgeries, 41 vaccination centres and 35 hospitals.

Publlic Health Wales urge people to only use information from recognised public bodies.

Myth busting information is also available on the PHW website, along with eligibility and patient information

Visit phw.nhs.wales/covidvaccine for FAQs addressing common vaccine myths, along with eligibility and patient information.