POLICE are appealing for information after two burnt out vehicles were discovered in Blaenau Gwent.

The discovery was made near the Brynfarm Estate in Brynmawr and Gwent Police are urging anyone with information to get in touch.

South Wales Argus: (Picture: Gwent Police)(Picture: Gwent Police)

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "Two burned out vehicles have been located behind the Brynfarm Estate in Brynmawr.

"If anyone has any information please contact Gwent Police on 101 or via the social media desk."

OTHER NEWS:

Anybody with information on this incident can call 101 with details.

Alternatively, people can contact Gwent Police via their Facebook or Twitter pages.

Or people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.