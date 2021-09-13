A DOG and her pet human are embarking on a paw-some charity challenge.

Bella, who is a rottsky (rottweiler crossed with a husky), will be walking 62 miles throughout October to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

She will be joined by her owner, Jamie Johnson of Abercarn, on the challenge – with the 62 miles equating to two miles each day of October.

Bella loves walks

This is part of a UK-wide dog walk challenge being hosted by Cancer Research UK encouraging dog owners to stay active while supporting the charity.

Mr Johnson said: “We aim to begin on October 1 and hit the goal of 62 miles by the end of October.

“We will be walking our local mountains and trails to reach this goal, raising money for a great charity.

“People can donate – if they wish – by clicking on the link to donations setup on my Facebook.

Bella is a good girl (yes she is!)

His page aims to raise at least £100 for Cancer Research UK with more than £40 already donated ahead of the challenge taking place next month.

To donate to Bella and Jamie’s challenge visit https://bit.ly/3nqgeoD

Money raised will go to Cancer Research UK which has a vision to “bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.”

The charity helps combat cancer through researching, developing policies, and raising money.

People wanting to get involved with fundraising or through volunteering can visit cancerresearchuk.org/get-involved