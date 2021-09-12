TWO arrests have been made after a 44-year-old was hospitalised following an alleged assault.
Gwent Police are investigating a report of an assault in Park View, Bargoed, at around 11.30am this morning, after a group of men were reportedly seen fighting.
Paramedics from Welsh Ambulance service and Wales Air Ambulance attended, along with police officers.
Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Tuck said: “A 44-year-old man from the Bargoed area was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff by ambulance, where he is receiving treatment for a head injury.
“We’ve arrested a 47-year-old man from the Nelson area and a 31-year-old man from the New Tredegar area on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and are currently in police custody.
“Enquiries are ongoing at this time, and you may see a number of our officers out and about in the Bargoed area as this work continues.”
Anyone with information that could assist their investigation is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting log reference 2100321684.
You can also send Gwent Police a direct message on Facebook or Twitter.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.
