FAMILY have paid tribute following the death of the oldest person in Wales - aged 110.

Amy Winifred Hawkins – who was the oldest person in Wales and sixth oldest person in Great Britain – died on Wednesday evening at the age of 110 years and 228 days old.

She was born in Cardiff (then known as Amy Evans), but grew up in Newport and, later in life, living with loved ones at a farmhouse in Monmouth.

Despite Mrs Hawkins being one of seven children – with five brothers and a sister – she had one daughter Rosemary Morris who was born in 1947.

Mrs Morris said: “She was a lovely lady who dedicated her life to me as her daughter.”

Amy Winifred Hawkins (Picture: Hannah Freeman)

Mrs Hawkins spent her later years living with her daughter and her son-in-law, Robert Morris, along with her grandchildren Tamzin and Hannah.

Mr Morris, who knew Mrs Hawkins for more than four decades, said: “We got on well and never had any arguments.

“She was the oldest person in Wales and sixth oldest person in Great Britain – the list with the 100 oldest people in Britain is mostly women.”

As a child, Mrs Hawkins lived with family near the docks in Newport; her father worked as an insurance agent while her mother cared for the family. Her aunt ran a boarding house for sailors who arrived in port from overseas.

The young Mrs Hawkins was a keen dancer and toured the country with her dance troupe, before settling into shop work.

Amy Winifred Hawkins (Picture: Hannah Freeman)

She married sign-writer George Hawkins in 1937 and lived in Newport during the Second World War when she served as a fire-watcher for her neighbourhood.

Following her husband’s death in 1996, Mrs Hawkins continued to live alone but later, at the age of 96, she moved in with her daughter and son-in-law; initially in Gloucestershire, but later moving to a Monmoiuth farmhouse along with four generations of her family.