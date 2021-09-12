A COUNCILLOR has condemned drivers for moving barriers to drive down a road currently closed due to a sinkhole.

Cromwell Road, in the Lliswerry area of Newport, has been closed between Liscombe Street and Fairfax Road this week due to a sinkhole in the road.

Traffic is being diverted via the SDR and Nash Road to the south and via Chepstow Road to the north, while Newport City Council works to resolve the issue.

The sinkhole earlier in the week (Picture: Christine Ormond)

But some drivers have opted to instead move the barriers to drive past using the pavement “endangering themselves and others”.

Allan Morris, who is a councillor for Lliswerry ward, has criticised people for this “absolutely ridiculous” behaviour.

Councillor Allan Morris

Cllr Morris said: “Some are moving bollards and driving up the path – it’s absolutely ridiculous.

“You cannot miss the signs and the road is completely blocked, but some would rather do this – endangering themselves and others – rather than detour a few miles.

“I’ve been over there many times this week and local people, or those in the vicinity, are frustrated.

"Earlier today I was in the area chatting with a PCSO. I saw several cars drive up to the barrier and I have no doubt, if not for the police presence, they would have tried to drive through.

“Fixing the sinkhole is clearly not going to be a short-term project and it will take patience and common sense, which seems to be lacking with many people at the moment.”

"You cannot miss the signs," said Cllr Morris

Gwent Police have been contacted for comment.

Although this section of Cromwell Road remains closed pedestrians can use the footpaths on either side of the problem area.

Residents of Licombe Street can access their street from the Corporation Road end of Cromwell Road, while Fairfax Road residents must use the Somerton Road end.

Although there is no estimated timeline for when repair works will be completed Cllr Morris said it will likely “take a while” as the council works to identify why the sinkhole has appeared on Cromwell Road.

On Friday (September 10) concerns were raised that the sinkhole appeared to be growing in size.

The sinkhole on Cromwell Road is being investigated by Newport City Council (Picture: Shellie Williams)

But the council clarified that this was due to work being done to work out what has caused the sinkhole.