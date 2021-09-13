STRIKER Alex Fisher knows the importance of a home winning streak when Newport County AFC get back to Rodney Parade after a strong start on the road.

The Exiles host Northampton Town tomorrow evening in a League Two fixture that was meant to be played in August but was pushed back because of work to the Rodney Parade pitch.

Their new hybrid surface means that Michael Flynn’s side have played five of six league games away from home and they have done well.

They drew against then leaders Harrogate Town on Friday to add to wins against Oldham and Tranmere.

While they lost at Mansfield and Salford, the Exiles have totted up seven points from fixtures that provided just two in last season’s promotion push.

It has been a draining start to the campaign because of travel but County now host the Cobblers and Walsall then, after another long trip to Barrow, entertain Scunthorpe and Bradford.

“First and foremost we want to give the fans something to celebrate so need to be winning games,” said former Exeter targetman Fisher, who signed after joining the Exiles on trial this summer.

“It’s nice getting a point here and there but you play to win. The way that the fixtures fall gives us a great chance to start putting some wins together.

“Northampton are a good side with good players but we will go into the game with confidence after Harrogate. I hope it will be another classic under the lights.”

The Yorkshire side are unbeaten and County battled for a share of the spoils after goals by Scot Bennett and Robbie Willmott had been cancelled out in the first half.

“Harrogate are a team in good form but there was an element of disappointment given that we took the lead twice,” said Fisher.

“Given the context of where they are in the league, their confidence and the good performances that they have been putting in, you would take a point away from home.

“The gaffer said that comparing results from this year to last year, it’s an improvement with plenty more home games to come.”

Fisher earned a chance at County by impressing in pre-season and has featured prominently since signing a deal.

The 31-year-old came off the bench to make a debut against Mansfield and has started versus Tranmere, where he scored the winner, Salford, Leyton Orient and Harrogate.

After being used predominantly as a sub at Exeter, Fisher is thrilled to be a starter who is charged with bringing some exciting attacking talent into play.

“I’m very grateful to the manager for him putting his faith in me,” said the striker. “I feel I am doing my job for the team. Hopefully the goals will start flowing, but when the team is picking up goals from other individuals it’s nice to have that pressure taken off.

“There is some fantastic talent here, some really good ball-players, and the more ball that I can give them in dangerous areas, the better it is for the team.

“If that’s my role then I’ll take the opportunity with both hands and do my best for the team.”