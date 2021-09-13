THE following people were handed fines at Newport Magistrates’ Court for breaking coronavirus rules during the lockdown in February.
CURTIS REES LEWIS, 24, of Comfrey Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £2,021 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus restrictions by gathering with another person without reasonable excuse at St Vincent Court on February 18.
AMY LEWIS, 22, of Shakespeare Crescent, Newport, was ordered to pay £64 in a fine and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus restrictions after gathering in a private dwelling with more than 15 people at Bacon Place on February 13.
RHIAN CADER RHYS GETHING, 25, of Carbonne Close, Monmouth, was ordered to pay £2,021 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus restrictions by gathering with another person without reasonable excuse at Clawdd Du on February 20.
ADAM WAKEFIELD, 29, of Orchard Close, Trevethin, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £94 in a fine and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus restrictions by gathering with another person without reasonable excuse at Newman Road on February 20.
READ MORE: Drug dealer sold heroin and crack cocaine at Royal Gwent Hospital entrance
HARLEY MORGAN, 32, of Alpha Road, Bulwark, Chepstow, was ordered to pay £2,021 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus restrictions by gathering with another person without reasonable excuse at Clawdd Du, Monmouth, on February 20.
ELISSE SUZANNE PHILLIPS, 29, of Byrde Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £2,021 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus restrictions by gathering with another person without reasonable excuse on February 19.
GEMMA ALANA TAYLOR, 37, of Clawdd Du, Monmouth, was ordered to pay £2,021 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus restrictions by gathering with another person without reasonable excuse on February 20.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment