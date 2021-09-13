THREE men have been fined after they pleaded guilty to illegally fishing on a Gwent river.
Tom Jones, 33, Amos Jones, 32, both of Folly View Lane, Upper Race, Pontypool, and Thomas Bryan, 56, of Blaenant Road, Nantyglo, were punished at Newport Magistrates' Court.
The trio pleaded guilty to committing offences on the River Usk, Lower Llangiby, Monmouthshire, on July 28.
Tom Jones admitted attempting to take a fish in water in which there was a private right of a fishery and using an artificial lure.
Amos Jones and Bryan pleaded guilty to attempting to take a fish in water in which there was a private right of a fishery, fishing or taking a fish without a licence and using an artificial lure.
Tom Jones was ordered to pay £199 in fines, costs and a surcharge.
Amos Jones was told to pay £239 in fines, costs and a surcharge.
Bryan was ordered to pay £317 in fines, costs and a surcharge.
