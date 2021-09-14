A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

DEWI PRESTON THOMAS, 22, of Blaendare Road, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 18 months and ordered to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen in Brynmawr on August 14.

He was ordered to pay £180 in costs and surcharge.

LUKE MCCARTHY, 26, of Zion Place, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for six months after he admitted riding a Yamaha Motorbike without due care and attention on Bethcar Street on April 19.

He was ordered to pay £784 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MATTHEW DAVID BENJAMIN, 39, of Earlswood Road, Earlswood, Shirenewton, Monmouthshire, was ordered to pay £419 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted being in his address alone with a dog on August 14 while being disqualified from keeping animals.

KERRY HARRIS, 40, of Preston Avenue, Newport, was banned from driving for 20 months after she pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen on August 16.

She was ordered to pay £1,353 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LUKE WITCOMBE, 31, of Raglan Road, Hengoed, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine and cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood on Thomas Street, Abertridwr, on February 19.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

HANNAH MAY BROWN, 28, of Ty Isaf Park Avenue, Pontymister, Risca, was ordered to pay £308 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 76mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on February 14.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

STEVEN KENYON, 32, of Lawrence Hill Avenue, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Chepstow Road on January 24.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

BEVERLY JENKINS, 66, of Caerphilly Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to report an accident at the Friars Walk car park on April 12.

Her driving record was endorsed with seven points.