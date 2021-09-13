Updates following armed robbery in Cwmbran

News West Pontnewydd Cwmbran shop the site of armed robbery By Elizabeth Birt Last updated: A Post Office on Maendy Way, Cwmbran was robbed this morning. It happened around 6.45am. The intruder had a knife. 2 comments Sorry, an error occurred. Sign in or register leave a comment or rate a comment Order by Oldest first Newest first Highest scored Lowest scored Loading comments... Suspend Last Updated: Reply Quote Edit Delete Report wrote: Post reply Save comment Cancel Are you sure you want to delete this comment? Yes, delete the comment No, keep the comment Report This Comment I am not a robot *Enter the above word in the box below Report comment
