CHILDREN with disabilities or developmental difficulties in Caerphilly were given sessions of specialist leisure activities thanks to a Newport-based charity.

Parents welcomed the sessions with hope for more in the future after seeing their children thrive.

Max, five, from Rhymney

Sparkle, based at the Serennu Children’s Centre in Rogerstone, became a charity partner of Caerphilly Children’s Centre in November, which extends their reach beyond Newport and Nevill Hall Children’s Centre in Abergavenny.

The charity has discussed with Caerphilly borough families with a child with a disability or developmental difficulty about the gaps in service provision and how Sparkle could help to fill those gaps.

They provided two activity taster days earlier this month for children and young people to join a free session of activities with Sparkle play workers.

Ashton, four, from Blackwood

The first was held at St David’s Community Centre in Rhymney on Saturday, September 4, with the second on the following day at Caerphilly Children’s Centre.

The sessions were held for free thanks to funding from the Gwent Association of Voluntary Organisations’ voluntary sector recovery fund small grant scheme.

Activities on offer included sensory activities, soft play, outside activities and arts and crafts. It allowed them to interact with their peers with the support of the specially trained play workers.

Both parents and children enjoyed the sessions. One mum of two children called Morgan and Max said: “Thank you to everyone for a wonderful session. Morgan came home and keeps saying ‘I had fun, can we go next time.’

“Max thrives off all the activities and attention. It was so exciting to have something up the top end of Caerphilly County Borough. We really hope there is a next time.”

Owen, eight

Young Elsie also had a fun time according to her mum. She said: “Thank you very much to all the staff and people behind the scenes organising Sunday’s event. My daughter was in the 0–4-year group and had such a lovely time.

“All the toys and activities were arranged with her needs in mind and featured lots of sensory toys. She particularly enjoyed the sensory room, which we had not come across before and the park was an added bonus.

“This place is fab and set up with SEN children in mind. We would love to attend a group on a regular basis. I would happily attend to meet other parents like ourselves too.”

“Our daughter Alice absolutely loved the session Sunday. The staff involved here were all very welcoming and clearly knowledgeable. We would be very keen for her to participate in any future events as there aren’t many opportunities for children like Alice to attend suitable play sessions in Caerphilly,” said Alice’s mum.

The feedback from parents and children will be included in Sparkle’s consultation to inform their service development in the borough.