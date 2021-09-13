A BARBER had drugs in his boot and £11,000 in his pocket after he was caught by police driving whilst disqualified.

Turgay Temel, 32, from Ebbw Vale, was at the wheel of a Mercedes car when he was pulled over by officers on Cardiff’s Whitchurch Road.

Newport Crown Court heard how he lied to the police about who he was and told them he was his brother.

Nik Strobl, prosecuting, said: “The defendant was stopped on April 26 for driving whilst disqualified and provided the police with a false name.

“Officers found a card in the vehicle so that they knew that was not his name.

“They seized £11,000 in cash from his pocket and the Mercedes was searched.

“The police found 250g of cannabis in the boot and drug-related text messages on his phone referring to 1kg as well as one ounce deals.”

A search of Temel's home in Ebbw Vale uncovered a further 534g of cannabis.

The total drugs had a potential street value of between £4,450 and £5,760.

Mr Strobl added: “The defendant played a significant role and there was the expectation of significant financial advantage.”

Temel, of Libanus Road, pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis with intent to supply and driving whilst disqualified.

He was a man of previous good character with no convictions recorded against him.

William Bebb, mitigating, asked the court to take into account his client’s guilty pleas.

His barrister said: “There is the realistic prospect of rehabilitation in this case and genuine regret and remorse.

“He is a hard-working man and is proud of his barber business in Ebbw Vale.

“The defendant has lived in this country for 17 years after moving to the UK from Turkey and built up the business from scratch.”

The judge, Recorder Duncan Bould, told Temel: “This was, as you know, not small scale cannabis dealing.

“You went into this with your eyes wide open.”

But he told the defendant he believed he was capable of being rehabilitated.

Temel was jailed for 16 months, suspended for two years.

He was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £720 costs and a £156 victim surcharge.

The defendant was banned from driving for 12 months.

Recorder Bould ordered the forfeiture of the cash and the forfeiture and destruction of the cannabis and mobile phone.