THERE have been three newly reported Covid-19 deaths in the Gwent region – out of 21 in Wales according to Public Health Wales’ latest figures.

It brings the total deaths reported by PHW to 990 for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board and 5,755 across Wales.

There has also been a total of 4,308 newly recorded cases of Covid across Wales, with 820 in Gwent.

Monmouthshire has recorded the lowest number of new cases across all of Wales with 52, one of just three areas of Wales to record less than 100 new cases.

Elsewhere in Gwent, Caerphilly recorded the highest number of new cases with 325, Newport recorded 187, Torfaen recorded 140 and Blaenau Gwent recorded 116.

MORE NEWS:

The capital recorded the highest number of cases in Wales with 430. It places Caerphilly with the fourth highest new cases behind Cardiff with 430, Rhondda Cynon Taf with 393 and Carmarthenshire with 341.

Here are all the new cases:

Cardiff – 430

Rhondda Cynon Taf – 393

Carmarthenshire – 341

Caerphilly – 325

Swansea – 311

Neath Port Talbot – 253

Vale of Glamorgan – 218

Newport – 187

Flintshire – 186

Conwy – 179

Powys – 163

Gwynedd – 161

Torfaen – 140

Bridgend – 131

Wrexham – 131

Denbighshire – 124

Blaenau Gwent – 116

Merthyr Tydfil – 115

Pembrokeshire – 103

Ceredigion – 71

Anglesey – 66

Monmouthshire – 52

Unknown location – 30

Resident outside Wales - 82