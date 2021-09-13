THE MOTHER of a Cwmbran teenager who died aged 18 from a rare form of blood cancer helped lift hospital workers’ spirits by handing out hundreds of free ice creams.

Donna Dunn marked what would have been her daughter Emily Clark’s 24th birthday by spending the week travelling around seven hospitals delivering ice creams to staff and patients.

Ms Dunn and her daughter Holly Dunn organised the project with occupational therapist Amy Mitchell – who has worked with Remission Possible before, and with the help of Pudd’s Whippy.

They started at Maindiff Court in Abergavenny on August 22, and delivered 451 ice creams– complete with flakes and sauce – across the five days.

“The whole idea was to lift people’s spirits,” said Ms Dunn.

“It was an amazing week. It was really lovely for all of us to experience.

“It was specifically for mental health and learning disability wards, so it was something very different to what we usually do.

“Mental health has hit a note with everyone over the last 12 months.

Staff at Maindiff Court Hospital in Abergavenny enjoying their free ice creams. Picture: Remission Possible.

Maindiff Court Hospital staff enjoying their free ice creams. Picture: Remission Possible.

“The NHS have been phenomenal. They have always been phenomenal. But we tend to think of A&E or the Grange or the Royal Gwent, but these places we also open over the pandemic, so it was fantastic to do something special just for them. They are the hidden heroes of the pandemic.

“We woke up some of the young people from their ward with the sound of the ice cream van. They did not expect it!

Donna Dunn and Holly Clark handed out free ice creams with the help of Pudd's Whippy. Picture: Remission Possible.

“It was a lovely way to mark Emily’s birthday, and was lovely to get the chance to share Emily’s story with the members of staff at the hospitals.

“And the amount of joy we brought – we do lots of things and sometimes it can be difficult to see the impact of them, but doing this, you could see it straight away.”