THE reward for information relating to the murder of a Newbridge man has doubled thanks to a charity.

Crimestoppers have previously offered £5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder of Kyle Vaughan from Newbridge almost nine years ago.

They have now doubled this reward to £10,000.

Mr Vaughan was 24 when he was last seen on the A467 on December 30, 2012. His damaged silver Peugeot 306 was found on the same road at 11.45pm between Risca and Crosskeys.

He was believed to be wearing a dark-coloured beanie hat, a dark coloured t-shirt, three-quarter length denim shorts, white trainers and a gold chain.

His disappearance is being treated as murder following thorough investigations – despite his body nor being found.

Mick Duthie, Crimestoppers director of operations, said: “It is understandably very difficult for Kyle’s family who are still desperate for answers and to know what really happened.

“We are hoping our appeal and reward will remind the public about this case and the important role they can play in Kyle’s friends and family seeking justice. We believe that somebody knows what has happened to Kyle.

“If you want to do the right thing – but feel unable to speak directly to the police – please remember that Crimestoppers charity can help. I would like to reassure people that our charity has taken information since we began back in the late 1980s. We have always kept our promise of anonymity and millions of people have trusted us with their crime information.

“We won’t judge. We don’t ask your name. We just listen to what you know. When you hang up the phone or click send, you’re done. We promise that you will remain completely anonymous.

“Our UK contact centre is open 24/7 or you can use out anonymous online form. No-one will know you contacted us, and it could be your information that makes all the difference.”

The reward on offer is for information that is received directly to the charity which leads to the arrest and conviction of Kyle Vaughan’s killer or killers. You can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting Crimestoppers-uk.org