FIREFIGHTERS from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service used a block of flats in Newport for a training exercise.
The building was Milton Court, a 12-storey block of 82 flats in Ringland, managed by Newport City Homes.
The social landlord helped with organising the event and made sure that all residents knew what would be taking place there.
Lela Pirouet, Fire Safety Officer from Newport City Homes, said: “The building is ideal for them to do various exercises in a high-rise building.
“We spoke to residents and local shops to avoid anyone being worried at the sight of four fire engines in the area.
"These events show our commitment to having the highest standards of fire safety in our buildings.
“We regularly work with firefighters throughout the year on safety exercises in our buildings and are glad that this one was another success.”
