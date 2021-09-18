A CAERPHILLY man was greeted with a surprise after a five-hour trek – with a sheep chilling at the top of the mountain.
Thomas Thorne climbed Mount Snowdon on Saturday, September 4 and when he reached the top, he was surprised to see a lone sheep making friends on the summit.
“We just came across it. There were two guys feeding it and the sheep was cwtching into them.
“It was hilarious.
“The sheep was very friendly, especially if you fed it.”
MORE NEWS:
- Meet Bella the dog - she will walk 62 miles in 31 days (with her pet human)
- Let's go for a walk - exploring the Lancaut Peninsular
- 'We have the right to know,' say family still searching for answers a decade after teenager's death
Mr Thorne and his partner Latasha Perry were on the final leg of their three peaks challenge to raise money for the Brain Tumour Charity in memory of partner Latasha’s late best friend when they came across the lone sheep.
They began on Friday, September 3 with Ben Nevis, before moving to Scafell Pike and then on to Snowdon.
You can donate here https://www.thebraintumourcharity.org/donate/?supporter_group=12011&donate_supporter_group=yes&fbclid=IwAR172xvJEOi_MAQa4GEt90gQjYIvdKaMLLXl6jL7XGUcOM8Ghc_vSkXflak
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.