A MAN has been arrested following an armed robbery in Torfaen this morning.
The 39-year-old man from the Cwmbran area was arrested on suspicion of robbery at the Post Office in Maendy Square, Cwmbran this morning (Monday, September 13).
It happened at 6.50am when the man entered the shop and threatened the member of staff with a knife. The member of staff was not harmed but the man left the shop with a quantity of cash.
Witnesses said that the member of staff was shaken up and that there was a number of police on the scene as well as the police helicopter.
MORE NEWS:
- Boyfriend of £5.5m lottery winner admits trying to murder her
- Gwent Coronavirus rule-breakers fined for Covid-19 breaches
- 'Ridiculous': Motorists move barriers to drive down footpath near sinkhole
A spokesman for Gwent Police confirmed the incident and said: “Officers attended, supported by specially-trained firearms officers and the National Police Air Service (NPAS), and a 39-year-old man from the Cwmbran area was arrested on suspicion of robbery. He remains in police custody.”
Anyone with any information that could help the force with their investigation should contact the force on 101 or through their social media messages and quote the reference 2100322526.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.