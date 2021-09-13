An ‘ninja-style’ children’s activity centre is going from strength to strength in Blaenau Gwent.

Developed by former police Sergeant Roy Bell, EGNI in Tredegar offers an obstacle course to challenge youngsters who may have outgrown traditional soft-play centres.

“Our Ninja-style wall presents a physical challenge for the children – and often parents joining in with them,” said Roy. “EGNI means Energy in Welsh, and that is what you will use in abundance on our course.”

The project received a £1,000 business support grant administered by Tata Steel subsidiary UKSE and Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council, which has been used to help with marketing.

Roy said: “We opened a year before the lockdown and things were going well. Now we are rebuilding and things are starting to look a lot brighter.”

EGNI, he said, is developing a reputation drawing in people from a wide area, and bookings are increasing steadily. The centre, which employs five staff, offers a range of activities for parties, team building and special events as well as catering.

Glyn Thomas, manager in Wales for UKSE, said: “We are delighted to have supported EGNI, working with Blaenau Gwent Council through our Community Support programme. I am sure the centre will continue to develop and become ever more popular, and prove an important amenity for the area.”

BGCBC Councillor Dai Davies, Deputy Leader and Executive Member for Regeneration and Economic Development, said: "I am very pleased to be able to work together with Tata Steel subsidiary UKSE to help with a business support grant for the up and coming children’s activity centre EGNI. These have been unprecedented times and it is so positive to see the Tredegar-based business emerge from lockdown with such a positive approach.”