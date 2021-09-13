A MAN was found dead in the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal in Risca on the weekend.
The 57-year-old was found near Dixon's Place, Risca on Saturday, September 11, at 7.40am. A police cordon was in place for a number of hours.
The cause of death has not been provided but Gwent Police are not treating it as suspicious.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "We were called to the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal, near Dixons Place, Risca, at around 7.40am on Saturday 11 September to a report that a 57-year-old man had been found unresponsive.
“Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service attended and confirmed that the man was dead. His next of kin have been informed.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious. A report has been submitted to the coroner in relation to the death.”
