A FORMER Blue Peter presenter and children's book author will take over classrooms for National Teacher’s Day.
Konnie Huq is Blue Peter's longest serving female presenter - having presented on the show for 11 years between 1997 and 2008 - and has written a series of childrens books.
Her debut book Cookie and the Most Annoying Boy in the World was published in 2019, followed by Cookie and the Most Annoying Girl in the World (2020) and Cookie and the Most Mysterious Mystery in the World (2021).
Konnie Huq also teamed up with James Kay to publish children’s books Trumplestiltskin: A cautionary tale of greed and Fearless Fairy Tales.
An ambassador for the Prince’s Trust and the British Asian Trust, Ms Huq is known for her “unashamed nerdiness” and love of science – something she will deliver in a webinar on World Teacher’s Day (October 5).
For one hour – starting at either 11am or 2pm – Konnie Huq will take over your classroom (via Zoom) for an hour of science experiments, STEM fun, and bookish activities.
Register now to receive your bundle of freebies (including tea, biscuits, and special Cookie-themed classroom decorations) and get exclusive access to this free event on October 5.
To register for this free event visit http://bit.ly/TeacherTeaBreak
