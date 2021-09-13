A FASHION retailer has opened its first store in Wales this week, setting up shop in Newport.

Last month, it was revealed that Damaged Society would be expanding their retail footprint – with a new store set to be welcomed into Friars Walk Shopping Centre.

In recent weeks, staff have been seen inside the retail unit, setting up clothes displays ahead of the opening.

And today (Monday, September 13), its doors have opened to customers for the very first time.

Inside, racks of designer clothes brands, band merchandise, and pop culture items can be seen.

We want to hear why you love Newport. Click here to tell us a bit about yourself and what you like the most about our city, and we’ll share it with our readers.

Prior to opening, signs on the outside of the store showed that there were job vacancies.

While it is unclear how many people have been employed to work in the Newport store, these signs have been removed, and the store’s careers page currently has no advertised vacancies across the UK.

Instead, those signs have been replaced with digital screens, which are currently alternating between advertising an opening sale, and advice to customers to keep wearing face coverings inside a retail setting.

Now open, it is the first Damaged Society store in Wales.

While it is arguably best known as an online retailer, there are a small number of high street stores – including Manchester, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Hull, Peterborough, Derby and Leeds.

Previously, the nearest store was in Bristol – and while this is still open, South Wales now has its own store to visit.

Occupying Unit 17 of Friars Walk, it takes up a space that has been empty since fashion brand Jack & Jones departed after the final lockdown in Wales.

An original tenant of the centre, its closure came as a blow, and, with Debenhams, Schuh, Tiger and Krispy Kreme all departing too, it left Friars Walk looking a little worse for wear.

Read more local news here

What can shoppers expect?





Now open, customers to Damaged Society can expect a variety of clothing options, to suit a range of styles.

The store sells men and womenswear, along with a selection of accessories and pop culture items.

But, it is perhaps best known for selling band merchandise.

This tends to be a mix of big name bands who have stood the test of time, such as Iron Maiden, Oasis, and Nirvana.

But, if you want to be seen wearing the next big name before they are big, the store will likely have you covered too.