A SUPICIOUS device in Pontymister was dealt with by the army’s explosive ordnance disposal unit at around midday on Sunday.

Gwent Police were called after the package was found in Fields Road.

The army were brought in to examine the device and promptly disposed of it.

No buildings were required to be evacuated and the incident is not thought to be linked to terrorism.

A Gwent Police spokesman said: "We received a call around 12.25pm on Sunday, September 12, reporting that a suspicious device was found in Fields Road, Pontymister, Risca.

"Officers attended, along with specialist trained personnel from the army’s explosive ordnance disposal unit (EOD) who assisted with the examination and disposal of the object.

"No properties were required to be evacuated.

"There is no ongoing risk posed to members of the community and this is not thought to be linked to terrorism."

