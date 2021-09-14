LLISWERRY councillor Allan Morris has appealed for patience as the work to repair Cromwell Road should be finished soon.

Cromwell Road has been closed to motorists for the past week after a sinkhole was discovered on the road.

The cause of the sinkhole, a bricked culvert carrying an historic water course running under the carriageway, was discovered late on Friday afternoon.

The road will remain closed while the culvert is repaired by contractors.

Cllr Morris said: "The plan is to remove further debris, inspect and repair the culvert and refill the hole.

"Providing no further damage is revealed in the culvert, work should take a few days.

"Please be patient."

Cllr Morris recently spoke out against motorists moving the signs on the road to drive through instead of using the diversions via the SDR and Nash Road to the south and via Chepstow Road to the north.

He said motorists moving the bollards were "endangering themselves and others" - sentiments shared by Newport City Council.

In statement on Newport City Council's website, a spokesperson said: "We are aware that some drivers did move the safety barriers and bypass the roadworks by driving on the pavement despite the signage in place.

"The site was monitored over the weekend and we would urge people not to be so irresponsible.

"They could be putting lives at risk instead of taking a bit longer for their journey and using the diversion."

Pedestrian access is still allowed while the road is closed, residents from Fairfax Road can access their street from Somerton Road while residents from Licombe Street can gain access via Corporation Road.