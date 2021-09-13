A FORMER Gwent Police constable is due to appear in court after being charged with two counts of misconduct in public office.
Paul Chadwick, 51, will make a first appearance before Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, September 15.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigated Mr Chadwick after allegations that he engaged in inappropriate relationships for periods in 2020.
The alleged relationships were with two women that he met during the course of his duties, one between January and April, and another in May last year.
The IOPC carried out two investigations following a referral from Gwent Police in May last year and a further referral in November 2020.
Evidence was referred to the Crown Prosecution Service who authorised the charges.
Mr Chadwick retired from Gwent Police in June 2021.
