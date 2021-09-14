NEWPORT'S first Welsh Yemeni Festival has been deemed a success after attracting hundreds of visitors.

On Sunday, September 12, Pill Harriers rugby pitch in Newport was buzzing with activity for the inaugural Welsh Yemeni Festival.

The event was organised by the charity, NYCA (Newport Yemeni Community Association), which is a not-for-profit charity based in Pillgwenlly.

The debut festival celebrated both Welsh and Yemeni heritage with food, live music from the City of Newport Male Voice Choir and the Yemeni Musical Group, children’s entertainment, sports events and more from 10am to 5pm.

Hundreds attended the festival which included a bouncy castle, face painting, Henna, balloon modelling, costumes, magicians and a barbecue.

Inspector Stefan Williams attended and said: “It was so nice to see such a mix of people enjoying everything on offer on the day.”

Even politicians got involved in the fun – leader of Newport City Council Jane Mudd attended, as did Ruth Jones MP for Newport West and Jane Bryant member of Senedd for Newport West.

Jayne Bryant described the festival as “wonderful” and thanked NYCA for organising the event.

NYCA hopes to make Welsh Yemeni Festival an annual event.

This year’s festival was sponsored by the Big Lottery fund, N&B Cash & Carry, Pill Harriers RFC, Coffee Thirst, and Cafeteria.

Check out photos from Welsh Yemeni Festival 2021 by clicking through the gallery at the top of this page.