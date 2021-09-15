MACHEN Rugby Club will be holding a sponsored event in memory of two beloved members of the community.

Around 70 participants are taking part in a sponsored run, walk or scoot for 2km every two hours for 24 hours on September 18 and September 19.

The fundraising event will raise money for the British Heart Foundation and Velindre Cancer Centre and is in memory of Robin Bignell, 57, and Becky Littlewood, 45.

Do you work at one of Gwent’s many fantastic schools and want to show off the brilliant work you do each and every day? Click here to submit some information and pictures and we’ll share them with our readers.

Mr Bignell was a maintenance engineer in a steel works in Newport and died following a heart attack.

Ms Littlewood was a friend to the Bignell family andwas a reablement officer for Caerphilly County Borough Council.

She passed away after a battle with cancer.

Sophie Bignell, Mr Bignell's daughter, organised the event with family and friends.

The 23-year-old said: "2021 has been a difficult year for many, even more so for those who have lost loved ones.

"This year we were devastated with the loss of Robin Bignell and Becky Littlewood.

"Both huge characters within our lives and within our community, we think it is only fitting to try and give something back in memory of them.

"Both dad and Beck were huge characters within the community, who brought a smile to everyone’s faces.

"Our aim, along with a team of friends and family members is to run, walk and scoot around our local playing fields 2k every 2 hours for 24 hours to raise money for two charities very close to our hearts - The British Heart Foundation (BHF) and Velindre.

"We have organised some local bands to play, a bake sale and a raffle, so fingers crossed it will be a busy weekend!

"We would like to thank our community for all their generous donations to help fund our raffle in addition to those who are going to complete the change with us on the day and those who have already donated."

Jayne Lewis, fundraising manager for BHF Cymru said:“We are very grateful to Robin and Becky's family and friends for organising this inspirational challenge at this very difficult time, supporting two very important causes.

"We always appreciate the efforts of anyone who chooses to fundraise in support of our life saving research, but when an event is in memory of a loved one they have lost, it carries an extra significance to us all.

"We would like to thank everyone who is supporting or taking part in this event."

READ MORE:

The BHF estimates that 19,000 people in Caerphilly County are affected by heart and circulatory diseases.

This includes 7,100 people with coronary heart disease, 4,000 with atrial fibrillation, 1,700 diagnosed with heart failure and 3,700 stroke survivors.

High blood pressure has been diagnosed in 31,000 people and 13,000 people have been diagnosed with Diabetes on the county.

Heart and circulatory diseases cause one in four of all deaths in Wales, with 26 people dying each day on average.

The BHF has helped fund 30 defibrillators in the county, provided 16 free CPR kits to schools and community groups and sends around 5,600 heart health resources to addresses in Caerphilly each year.

You can follow the fundraising attempt on Instagram and you can help to support it on the Virgin Money Giving page here.