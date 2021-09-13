A DRUG dealer who trafficked crack cocaine in the Gwent Valleys was jailed on his birthday.
Jordan Morgan was locked up by a judge on the day he turned 26.
The defendant, of Llwyn On Crescent, Oakdale, near Blackwood, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply a class A drug.
Cardiff Crown Court heard how he also admitted possession of LSD, also known as acid, a class A drug.
The offences took place in 2019.
Morgan’s barrister Jeffrey Jones told of how his client became addicted to drugs.
The judge, Recorder Caroline Rees QC, told the defendant: "There is the perception cocaine is nothing more than a fun party drug but it's a damaging and toxic drug.
“Those who sell that drug inflict pain and misery on those that use it – and you are aware of that."
Morgan was jailed for two years and nine months and ordered to pay a victim surcharge after his release from custody.
