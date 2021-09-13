GWENT Police are appealing for information after a woman was assaulted and robbed on Friday, September 10.
The 20-year-old was walking along along the undercover walkway between the bus station and Friars Walk at around 8pm on Friday evening.
She was then assaulted and robbed.
Gwent Police are asking to speak to a man who was in the area at the time, as they believe that he may be able to assist in their enquiries.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of this man, you should contact Gwent Police by calling 101 or by messaging them directly on social media, quoting the reference 2100319807.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
