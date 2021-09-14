SUPERMARKET giant Tesco have revealed the huge impact that they have to the economy of East Newport.
New research from Public First shows that one out of every ten jobs in East Newport is linked to Tesco, with 2,000 people directly employed and 900 across the supply chain.
East Newport is in the top 10 locations for jobs provided in the UK by Tesco.
£73 million is generated every year for the local area by the retailer.
Local charities have received £21,000 raised by Tesco during the pandemic.
Head of communities Claire de Silva said: "We’re really proud of our colleagues in East Newport, and beyond, who do a brilliant job serving the local community – and never more so than over the last 18 months.
"Not only have they helped to ensure everyone can safely get the food they needed throughout the pandemic, but they’ve also been a lifeline for charities and local organisations, who we work closely with to ensure they receive our donations of surplus food."
Tesco is looking to increase the number of staff it has by asking the government to reform the Apprenticeship Levy.
The retailer believes that reforms could create 8,000 new jobs.
Tesco is the UK’s largest retailer, with more than 300,000 employees across the country.
