AN EXHIBITION in Cwmbran will see 19 artists from universities across Wales showcasing their work.
The exhibition – titled Portal 2021 – opened on Saturday, September 11 and runs until Saturday, November 6 at Llantarnam Grange, Cwmbran’s centre for contemporary art and craft.
The students have combined online and in-real-life learning to develop an array of interesting and politically sited works, ranging from photography, painting, sculpture, textiles, video and illustration.
Some of the works challenge inequality, highlight protests, express hiraeth and abstracting human forms.
Louise Jones-Williams, director of Llantarnam Grange, said: “In it’s 11th year, Portal continues to offer a springboard for artists finishing either their undergraduate degree or postgrad, often being that vital first step towards working as a professional artist.
“The artists chosen by the selectors represent a mix of varied practices showing the exciting range of themes and topics that artists in the UK are concerned with.
“We’re very excited to be able to welcome visitors back for our first preview in over 18 months and can’t wait to welcome people back through the doors for this event.”
The selection panel to decide on the 19 artists included Llantarnam Grange’s exhibitions officer Savanna Dumelow, Francisca Onumah (Blacksmith) and Coleg Gwent arts lecturer Jessica Jones.
The artists selected are:
- Gold Maria Akanbi (Liverpool John Moores)
- Vivienne Beaumont (Hereford College of Arts)
- Julia Brzozowska (London College of Fashion)
- Mashal Chaudri (Royal College of Art)
- Lois Davies (University Trinity Saint David)
- Jacob Ecclestone (Hereford College of Arts)
- Rosie Harman (Cardiff Metropolitan University)
- Xiaoling Jin (Royal College of Art)
- Mihee Kim (Royal College of Art)
- Matthew Lintott (University of the West of England)
- Helen Louise Murphy (University of South Wales)
- Alex Maughan (Hereford College of Arts)
- Charly Monreal (London Contemporary Dance School)
- Katie Sims (University for the Creative Arts Farnham)
- Booker T Skelding (University of South Wales)
- Klara Sroka (Cardiff Metropolitan University)
- Lilian Vonda Clare Sutton (Hereford College of Arts)
- Ruth Petersen (Carmarthen School of Art)
- Yusun Won (Cardiff Metropolitan University).
The artists will also be invited to take part in bespoke coaching as part of the exhibition, offering support and dialogue for artists. This has been funded by the Oakdale Trust.
