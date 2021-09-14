 A PENARTH care home resident and her husband were reunited last month after the long awaited easing of Covid restrictions to celebrate 65 years of marriage.

Joan Denning, a Tŷ Gwyn Care Home resident, and her husband Graham were able to celebrate the milestone anniversary after community coordinator Neil Chadwick overheard Mrs Denning talking to her daughter about wanting a meal with her husband.

Mr Chadwick quickly began putting plans in place for the special day, which home manager Val Stan approved.

A private dining area and lounge was set up and decorated and the kitchens prepared a special meal for the couple, and Mr Chadwick set out the card, flowers, and chocolates for the couple from the home.

South Wales Argus: Joan and Graham were able to celebrate their wedding anniversary togetherJoan and Graham were able to celebrate their wedding anniversary together

The in house hairdresser, care and domestic teams were all in on the plans with their own parts to play on the special day, giving Mrs Denning a mini makeover, which she said made her feel “like the queen."

South Wales Argus: Joan and Graham on their wedding day 65 years ago Joan and Graham on their wedding day 65 years ago

Mr Chadwick said: “It was lovely to make Joan’s wishes come true and celebrate Joan and Graham’s special day with them.

“Our residents may have a simple dream or wish but we take it on ourselves here in MHA to make it a special day full of memories and to let them live later life well.”