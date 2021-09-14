A HUSBAND and wife team are opening a new 80s-themed tea room in Cwmbran this weekend.

Emma and Mike Plumpton moved their cake business – Plump Cakes – into Cwmbran Market Village last year, and to celebrate their one-year anniversary, the couple will be opening their tea room extension on Saturday.

The tea room is decorated in a distinctive diner theme, with vinyl records and film posters adorning the walls to complete the step back in time.

Mr and Mrs Plumpton have had a busy few weeks in preparation for the opening, painting and decorating the new tea room on top of running the business as normal.

“It’s been manic here at the moment,” said Mrs Plumpton. “Mike is doing it all himself. So he’s been sawing and painting and then we go home and bake.

“About four or five weeks ago we saw the unit next to us was empty. We both looked at each other and had the same thought.

“We’re big 80s fans. We were on holiday not long ago and were discussing what it would be like to have our own 80s themed tea room on the Isle of Wight.

“It can only fit around 12 people in but it’s a start for us.

“We thought it has to be 80s because that’s us.”

The 1980s themed tea room at Plump Cakes in Cwmbran. Picture: Plump Cakes.

Plump Cakes offer a range of cupcakes, celebration cakes and other goodies, and have amassed almost 2,000 followers on Facebook.

“We started out in February 2016. My husband used to bake and I took over,” said Mrs Plumpton. “I enjoyed it that much that I wanted other people to enjoy it as much as me. Mike had his own business as well so that’s why he stopped baking.

“Last year in August we saw the Market Village advertising units were available. I was ill in July last year so when we saw it, we thought let’s just bite the bullet. And it’s gone really well.

“It’s been difficult at times as we were looking forward to Hallowe’en and Christmas but we couldn’t be here because of the firebreak and lockdown.

“Luckily we were still able to do takeaway orders. We were grateful for that.

Some of the treats available at Plump Cakes ahead of the opening of their 1980s themed tea room. Picture: Plump Cakes.

“We were so excited to come back [in May]. We’ve just gone from strength to strength.

“If it wasn’t for our customers we would not have been able to extend – we are so grateful for them.

“And our parents helped a great deal – if it wasn’t for them this wouldn’t have become real.”

The tea room will be opening on Saturday, from 10am to 4.30pm. There will be face painting, and a singer performing 80s classics in Gwent Square.

For Saturday only, Plump Cakes will be offering 20 per cent off everything to mark the opening of the tea room.

“We’d like to thank our families for all their help, and all our customers for supporting us, and everyone at the Market Village for putting up with all the noise over the last few weeks – it’s a great place to come and have a look around,” said Mrs Plumpton.

More information about the opening can be found at facebook.com/PlumpCakes