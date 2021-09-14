ONE of the five newly reported deaths in Wales is in the Gwent area according to the latest Public Health Wales statistics.
This brings the total in Gwent to 991 and in Wales as a whole to 5,760.
Out of the 1,924 newly recorded cases in Wales, 326 were recorded in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area which covers the Gwent region.
MORE NEWS:
- 'Second wave possibly the worst experience of my life' says hospital worker
- Couple's 'dream come true' after reuniting in care home for 65th anniversary
- What time is Boris Johnson's Covid announcement today?
145 of these were recorded in Caerphilly, 61 in Newport, 51 in Blaenau Gwent, 50 in Torfaen and 19 in Monmouthshire.
Caerphilly recorded the fifth highest number of new cases in Wales and once again, Monmouthshire recorded the lowest number of new cases.
Here are all of the new cases for Wales:
Swansea - 209
Carmarthenshire – 189
Cardiff – 169
Rhondda Cynon Taf – 149
Caerphilly – 145
Neath Port Talbot – 140
Gwynedd – 91
Powys – 82
Conwy – 77
Flintshire – 69
Wrexham – 63
Vale of Glamorgan – 62
Newport – 61
Bridgend – 57
Denbighshire – 55
Blaenau Gwent – 51
Torfaen – 50
Anglesey – 44
Pembrokeshire – 38
Merthyr Tydfil - 34
Ceredigion – 27
Monmouthshire – 19
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.