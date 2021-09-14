ONE of the five newly reported deaths in Wales is in the Gwent area according to the latest Public Health Wales statistics.

This brings the total in Gwent to 991 and in Wales as a whole to 5,760.

Out of the 1,924 newly recorded cases in Wales, 326 were recorded in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area which covers the Gwent region.

MORE NEWS:

145 of these were recorded in Caerphilly, 61 in Newport, 51 in Blaenau Gwent, 50 in Torfaen and 19 in Monmouthshire.

Caerphilly recorded the fifth highest number of new cases in Wales and once again, Monmouthshire recorded the lowest number of new cases.

Here are all of the new cases for Wales:

Swansea - 209

Carmarthenshire – 189

Cardiff – 169

Rhondda Cynon Taf – 149

Caerphilly – 145

Neath Port Talbot – 140

Gwynedd – 91

Powys – 82

Conwy – 77

Flintshire – 69

Wrexham – 63

Vale of Glamorgan – 62

Newport – 61

Bridgend – 57

Denbighshire – 55

Blaenau Gwent – 51

Torfaen – 50

Anglesey – 44

Pembrokeshire – 38

Merthyr Tydfil - 34

Ceredigion – 27

Monmouthshire – 19